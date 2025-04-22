Whip-smart Monfils loves fetch and the outdoors

Monfils is a sensitive and handsome Belgian Malinois mix who is more than ready for his forever family! This whip-smart guy is three years old, and a lean 65 pounds.
He’s been spending time in a foster home, and his foster parents have learned so much about him that will make his transition to an adoptive home very easy.
Monfils is full of love and enjoys nothing more than snuggling up with his favorite person. He’s a big fan of fetch and absolutely loves being outdoors, making him the perfect match for someone with a yard or a peaceful space where he can roam and play.
He is housetrained and very well-behaved inside—he’s never destructive and rarely barks. He’s happiest when he’s by your side, soaking up belly rubs and showering you with affection. He knows how to sit and is generally obedient at home, but he can be a bit impatient with training.
Monfils would likely do best as the only pet in a quiet household. He’s looking for someone who will give him the love and stability he needs while understanding his quirks.
During the week of 4/28 - 5/3, all dog adoption fees are waived at Pasadena Humane!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
