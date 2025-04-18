A Good Friday to all, Monrovia!

Happy Good Friday, Monrovia! Or Black Friday if you prefer.
I was looking at some old pictures and happened upon this one.
Years ago it occurred to me that there are nativity decorations for Christmas, but why aren't there more Easter decorations (nothing against Easter bunnies and eggs, but I meant something more associated with the Christian celebration).
So for our kids I made two small stacks of books and bridged them with another book to make a cave tomb and took one of my son's Lego characters and wrapped it in tissue paper to represent Jesus, and put Jesus in the tomb. For a rock to cover the opening I used a grapefruit. Lego knights represented the Roman soldiers diligently guarding the tomb.
In later years this became a paper mache tomb with a coaster for the rock covering the tomb, as you can see here.
Well, it's Black Friday (black for what Jesus endured), or Good Friday (for what he accomplished by his crucifixion), but Easter is coming!
- Brad Haugaard
