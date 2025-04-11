News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Farmers Market now has food scrap collection point
The Saturday Farmers Market at Station Square now has a drop-off point for food scraps. Bring them from 8 a.m. to noon and learn how to compost, play an educational sorting game, and receive compost.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/11/2025
