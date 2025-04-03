Monrovia Police: Woman scammed by fake celebrity; Palm tree fire at hotel; She got fake checks, they got her real money; Semi vs. bus, no injuries

During this period the Police Department handled 441 service events, resulting in 83 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 12:54 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Sierra Vista regarding disturbing subjects. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects who were confrontational. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Critical Missing
March 27 at 8:10 a.m., a caller reported that her father walked to a restaurant in the 400 block of Los Angeles and did not return. A silver alert was sent out. He was located and transported to a hospital to be evaluated.
Theft by False Pretenses
March 27 at 9:08 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of E. Pomona regarding a theft. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported that a subject convinced her to send him money claiming to be a celebrity. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 27 at 9:22 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Chestnut reported that she was contacted by two subjects who issued her fictitious checks and asked her to electronically transfer funds to them. She realized the checks were fictitious after she sent the money. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 27 at 10:19 a.m., a caller shopping at a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported her wallet stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Identity Theft
March 27 at 2:39 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Oakglade reported fraudulent activity on her credit report. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 27 at 3:50 p.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist was reported in the area of Fifth and Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The bicyclist was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 7:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a suspicious person causing a disturbance in front of a business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 27 at 9:32 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision involving a parked vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Fowler. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 27 at 9:33 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a bicycle theft. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen License Plate – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 11:00 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Maple reported the license plate of her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 11:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist in the 200 block of E. Pomona for a traffic violation. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 12:19 a.m., while patrolling the area of Duarte and Mayflower an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 3:39 a.m., officers patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle saw a suspicious subject outside a business and made contact. An investigation revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 3:58 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Central and Magnolia saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 6:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a female suspect that was concealing merchandise. The female was recognized by store security as a suspect who had stolen from them three times in the past three days. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. She was found to be in possession of the merchandise. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Reckless Driving – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 10:10 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Huntington saw a motorcyclist driving recklessly. A traffic stop was conducted and the rider was contacted. The rider was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 1:23 a.m., officers patrolling the 100 block of W. Colorado saw a suspicious vehicle occupied by two subjects in a parking structure. The officers made contact with the subjects and discovered they were in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 2:37 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of W. Central an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 3:55 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation in the 700 block of E. Huntington. During the investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 11:06 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle called to report a subject was inside his parked car. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who displayed symptoms of being intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Palm Tree Fire
March 29 at 2:48 p.m., an employee from a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a palm tree on fire. Officers and MFD responded and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 5:09 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported two subjects running out of a business and getting into a vehicle, believing a crime had occurred, the caller followed the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants. A computer search revealed two passengers had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 8:25 p.m., while patrolling the 400 block of W. Maple an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code and conducted a traffic stop. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 3:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported in the 400 block of S. Lincoln. Officers arrived and discovered that a female subject had been playing loud music in her parked vehicle and when neighbors asked her to lower the volume, she exited the car and yelled at them. Officers determined she was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 5:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Central regarding a welfare check on a subject sleeping behind the wheel. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MDP jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 9:35 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Ivy reported that a drunk driver struck her vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with all parties at the scene. An investigation revealed no collision had occurred, but the driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 10:07 p.m., a caller in a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a disturbing subject. Officers arrived and determined the subject was disrupting employees and customers. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
March 31 at 10:21 a.m., employees from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a disturbing subject who was refusing to leave the restaurant. Officers arrived and located the subject, whom they recognized from prior contacts. The officers determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Elder Abuse
March 31 at 4:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Montana regarding a father and son who were involved in a physical confrontation. Officers arrived and noticed injuries to the father. The son was arrested for elder abuse and taken into custody.
Found Property / Theft
March 31 at 5:47 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Alta reported finding property on her lawn. Officers arrived and determined it was stolen property. The property was returned to a local department store. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
April 1 at 1:16 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista reported her home was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 1 at 1:20 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported a vehicle sold to them was found to have been reported stolen out of Los Angeles. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 1 at 6:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Duarte and Mountain regarding a traffic collision between a semi-truck and a bus. No injuries were reported.
Illegal Burning
April 1 at 8:58 p.m., a brush fire was reported in the 700 block of W. Chestnut. Officers arrived and located a small fire to the rear of a business and extinguished it. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 2:14 a.m., while patrolling the area of Greystone and Grand an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver along with the occupants were contacted. A computer check revealed two of the occupants had warrants for their arrest. An investigation also revealed that the occupants were in possession of credit cards belonging to others. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 12:55 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle a male subject outside smoking a controlled substance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was also in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
April 2 at 4:38 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report her wallet was stolen while shopping. This investigation is continuing.
