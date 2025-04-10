Monrovia Police: Wallet thief uses distraction; Car overturns, suspect flees; Juvenile with handgun busted; Fake IDs found in traffic stop; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 400 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Grand Theft
April 3 at 2:58 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that she was in a parking lot in the 300 block of W. Huntington when she was approached by a subject who removed her wallet by directing her attention away from her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 6:56 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject sleeping on the ground. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 8:17 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male and female subject arguing. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties. A computer check revealed the male subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
April 3 at 11:59 p.m., a subject called MPD to say he wanted to harm himself. The dispatcher was able to calm the subject until officers arrived. Officers arrived and determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 2:23 a.m., while patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington, officers made contact with a subject who was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 4 at 6:36 p.m., a caller in the area of Ivy and Maple reported a vehicle collision were a vehicle overturned. An investigation revealed the suspect fled after the collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who suffered minor injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 5 at 1:29 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Foothill reported the sunroof to his vehicle was smashed by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 3:59 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Genoa conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 5 at 1:01 p.m., a traffic collision involving a motorcyclist was reported in the 700 block of W. Foothill. The motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 3:31 p.m., while patrolling the area of Mayflower and Evergreen an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of counterfeit identifying cards. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 8:20 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Myrtle and Central saw a vehicle commit multiple vehicle code violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 9:35 p.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Monterey officers saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. An investigation revealed the bicyclist was in possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Reckless Driving – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 9:52 p.m., several callers reported a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Los Angeles and Ivy. Officers arrived and located the vehicle. The driver was contacted, arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 12:59 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Mountain saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Weapon Offense – Suspects Arrested
April 6 at 1:24 a.m., while patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A juvenile passenger fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away. The juvenile was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. The driver was found to be in possession of alcohol and a controlled substance. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 6 at 11:34 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower reported the catalytic converter from his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 6 at 4:23 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Central. Officers responded and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported. This investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 6 at 6:44 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported his vehicle’s window was broken and property taken. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 2:05 a.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 500 block of W. Lime. Officers arrived and made contact with a subject outside the location. He displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. It was determined he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 7 at 3:49 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Longden and Peck. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. An investigation revealed the suspect fled after the collision. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 8:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Walnut regarding a dispute. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 7 at 8:23 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported her wallet was stolen from the backseat of her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 7 at 8:41 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of E. Maple reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 7 at 6:39 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Foothill and Primrose. The driver determined to be at fault was issued a citation.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 1:52 a.m., an officer patrolling in the area of Duarte and California saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 8 at 8:01 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Foothill and Ivy. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported. The party found to be at fault was cited.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 8 at 3:14 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Central. Both drivers had a complaint of pain and both vehicles had to be towed away. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
April 8 at 4:18 a.m., a burglary alarm was activated at a business in the 3200 block of Peck. Officers arrived and determined the unknown suspect made entry by forcing the front door open. The suspects entered and removed property. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
April 9 at 7:11 a.m., a battery was reported in the 100 block of N. Magnolia. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a physical altercation took place. The aggressor was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
April 9 at 10:16 a.m., a caller from a business in the 1700 block of S. Mountain reported seeing a passerby throw an object at a vehicle, causing damage. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
April 9 at 5:19 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Lime reported a subject loitering nearby was in violation of a court order. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties. A computer search confirmed the court order. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence
April 9 at 7:57 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mountain and Lemon saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
