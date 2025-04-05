News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Free movie for vets - The Amateur


Free movie for veterans at LOOK Cinemas, Saturday, April 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. The film is “The Amateur”. Veterans and service members receive two complimentary tickets with registration.  Register here.

- Brad Haugaard 
