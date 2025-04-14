Art committee to select utility box art designs

One of many utility box design proposals.
At its next meeting (agenda here) the Art in Public Places Committee will select four out of 27 designs to paint on the remaining four unpainted city utility boxes. The theme is Monrovia, All-America City, in honor of the city’s two-time All-America City Award. Submissions were from high school students, professional designers, and Monrovia Association of Fine Arts members. Winning artists will receive a $750 stipend upon completing the box. More art here.
- Brad Haugaard
