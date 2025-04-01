Bruce is an adventurous clown who's looking for a peaceful home

Bruce is a five-star sweetheart with a big heart and a big personality! This affectionate 3-year-old pit bull mix is looking for a quiet, loving home where he can share his endless cuddles. He’s well-mannered and gentle, and he adores car rides. Once he’s settled, he’ll happily ride along as your loyal co-pilot, always ready for the next adventure.
Bruce has been spending time with a Pasadena Humane foster family, and they have great things to say about him. Beyond his sweet nature, Bruce is a total clown! He loves rolling onto his back, kicking his legs in the air like a goofball—especially when belly rubs are involved (his absolute favorite!). His stuffed birthday cake toy and elk antler are his most prized possessions, and he proudly carries them around wherever he goes. If you’re a fan of Chappell Roan, Bruce just might be your perfect match—start singing, and he’ll come running, ready to join in the fun!
Bruce also has an adventurous side and loves hiking, trips to the park, and just being outside with his favorite people. However, at the end of the day, he thrives in a calm and peaceful environment where he can relax and soak up all the love he craves. If you’re looking for a sweet, playful, and utterly hilarious companion, Bruce is your guy—ready to bring laughter, love, and a little bit of goofiness into your life!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
