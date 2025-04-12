News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Children read to therapy dogs, April 15
Barks and Books lets children 6 to 11 read to therapy dogs to boost their reading confidence. Tuesday, April 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Library. Registration required, one seat remaining. See
- Brad Haugaard
