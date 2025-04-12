News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Children read to therapy dogs, April 15


Barks and Books lets children 6 to 11 read to therapy dogs to boost their reading confidence. Tuesday, April 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Library. Registration required, one seat remaining. See here.

- Brad Haugaard

