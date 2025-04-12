News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Beginner vocal class at Library April 19
Beginner Vocal Class for Adults and Teens 16+ Saturday, April 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Library. The introductory lesson will cover easy voice exercises and simple songs. Registration required,
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
