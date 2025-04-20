So now it’s Easter Sunday, and picking up where we left off on Good Friday (see here), our model of the tomb where Jesus was laid on Friday is now – amazingly! – empty.
We can see Jesus’ shroud lying empty in the tomb, and the Roman soldiers who were so diligently guarding it to make sure that disciples did not steal the body, are out cold.
But where is Jesus?
That’s what we asked our children when they woke up in the morning to find this scene.
They searched around the living room until finally, There he is! up on the fireplace mantle.
He has risen!
Indeed He has.
Happy Easter, Monrovia!
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment