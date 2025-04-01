A Moment in Monrovia History: 1887 investment banker's office

Office of L.H. Green & Co. - Investment Bankers, Monrovia, around 1887. Mr. Green to the right. Unknown young man at left side of desk. Mrs. Hotchkiss said he was accidently killed while hunting; the gun on the buggy seat exploded. The inner room where ladies who were thought to be more gentle could conduct business. Green & Co.'s office was on the east side of Ivy Avenue across the street from the Grand View Hotel. The building was originally opposite the Grand View Hotel and later moved to the 500 block of S Myrtle Ave From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
