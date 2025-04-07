Foothill Unity Center distributing free N95 masks for those helping fire cleanup

Free N95 masks are available to help residents affected by January’s wildfires protect against harmful airborne particles during the clean-up period. Foothill Unity Center, in partnership with the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research
, Walgreens, and Cedars-Sinai, is distributing masks donated by the latter two. Pickup at 790 W. Chestnut Avenue, Monrovia, Monday and Friday, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
“Prolonged exposure to smoke and particulate matter can have long-term health implications, including an increased risk of developing sarcoidosis,” said Mary McGowan, CEO of FSR. “We are incredibly grateful to Walgreens and Cedars-Sinai for their support and generous contributions.”
- Brad Haugaard
