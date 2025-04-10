School district to consider hiring firm to study options for fixing aquatics facility at Monrovia High; Etc.

~ A deal with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting for up to $18,000 to study options to replace the aquatics facility at Monrovia High. Details.
~ Hiring CL Consulting for $18,925 to figure out if the district is eligible for state funds to fix up its facilities. Details.
~ Having Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills provide a summer program for Monrovia school students for $1,800 per student. Details.
~ A contract with the LA County Office of Education to enable the district to participate in the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, which will pay Monrovia Schools up to $486,863.10 for wellbeing and support services for district students. Details.
~ A partnership with Managed Career Solutions to provide workforce development and career services for jobseekers, businesses, and students. Details.
~ Recognizing April 20-26 as "Adminstrative Professionals Week" and April 23 as"Adminstrative Professionals Day" (details), May 5-9 as National Teacher Appreciation Week and May 6 as National Teacher Day (details), and May 7 as National School Nurse Day and May 6-12 as National Nurse Week (details).
- Brad Haugaard
Wow, charging $245 per hour in order to find options for the poolReplyDelete
Absolutely ridiculous the pool hasn’t been fixed, the funds were allocated with a bond a year ago. The money was mismanaged and spent elsewhere.ReplyDelete