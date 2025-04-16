News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Suspect crashes stolen vehicle; Laughing gas bust; Armed motorcyclist busted; Cemetery asault harms woman; etc.
Highlighted activity for April 10 – 15, 2025 During this period the Police Department handled 345 service events, resulting in 64 investigations.
Battery
April 10 at 3:39 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Maple reported that her adult son was assaulted. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. An investigation revealed that the victim was physically struck by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 4:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Foothill regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the occupant was in possession of a nitrous oxide tank and using it as an inhalant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 3:19 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers saw a male subject in a park after hours and made contact with him. The subject refused to comply with the officers’ commands. Officers’ were able to eventually get compliance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a possible robbery. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed a robbery did not occur, but a computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 1:39 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Olive reported a suspicious female subject in the area. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
April 11 at 9:15 p.m., several vendors in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported property stolen form their booths. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Elder Abuse
April 11 at 10:22 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Mauna Loa called to report that a son battered his father during an argument. The son left the location prior to the police arriving. It was later determined that the adult son physically battered his father in the causing injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 11:58 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported in the 100 block of Spanner. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 2:16 a.m., while patrolling the 1400 block of S. Myrtle, an officer saw two motorcyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and as the officer attempted to contact the motorcyclist, one of the motorcyclist fled. Officers gave pursuit and terminated the pursuit soon after. The motorcyclist who stayed was found to be in possession a loaded firearm. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 8:32 a.m., a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby and attempted to make contact, but the subject fled on foot. After a short struggle, the suspect was apprehended. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 2:52 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Foothill and Madison. Officers arrived, located the stolen vehicle and the vehicle fled. The pursuit was terminated shortly after. The vehicle was located by Irwindale PD and they initiated a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided into another vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended, arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 12 at 5:48 p.m., a multi-vehicle collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Monterey. Minor injuries were reported.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 8:32 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Madeline reported a subject who appeared to be intoxicated and loitering in the area. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined that he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Curfew / Trespassing
April 12 at 9:47 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Madison Avenue reported a group of juveniles climbing the gate to the high school while wearing backpacks. When officers arrived on scene, the individuals fled. They were later located and issued citations.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 1:02 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Primrose and Pomona made contact with a subject. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest and in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 14 at 7:32 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Assault
April 14 at 11:40 a.m., an assault was reported at a cemetery in the 200 block of E. Duarte. Officers arrived and found a female subject suffering from injuries. She received treatment at the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
April 14 at 2:45 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported that she was on the phone with a subject who she believed was with her bank. She then realized she was being scammed. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 14 at 5:02 p.m., a caller in the area of Colorado and Canyon reported her vehicle was broken into and property was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 14 at 6:31 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Monterey. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties involved complained of pain and was transported to the hospital. The party at fault was cited.
Vandalism
April 15 at 9:50 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported graffiti in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
April 15 at 11:57 a.m., an establishment in the 200 block of S. Ivy reported a check they mailed out had been altered and deposited by unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 15 at 4:47 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Almond reported her parked vehicle was hit and the other party fled without exchanging information. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 15 at 7:49 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Encino reported his electric bike stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 8:33 p.m., while patrolling the area of Mayflower and Foothill officers saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The officer noticed several edged weapons inside the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Posted by Brad at 4/16/2025
