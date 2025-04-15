Ace is a chill gentleman - confident but not pushy

Meet Ace, a 1½-year-old husky with a chill vibe that sets him apart from the typical high-energy stereotype. Ace is the kind of dog who seems to take it all in stride—whether he’s lounging in the grass, strolling through a crowd, or calmly watching the world go by.
At Pasadena Humane’s Wiggle Waggle Walk, Ace stole the spotlight not just for his striking looks, but for his calm, friendly demeanor. He greeted visitors with a wagging tail and gentle curiosity, happily posed for photos, and took treats like a gentleman.
Ace gets along beautifully with other dogs and doesn’t mind a little hustle and bustle. He walked easily through vendor booths, stayed relaxed in close proximity to other pups, and even had some playful moments with toys. He’s confident without being pushy and curious without being overwhelming. Whether it’s a walk through the neighborhood or a quiet afternoon in the yard, Ace moves through life with an easygoing rhythm.
If you’re looking for a husky who leans more “zen” than “zoomies,” Ace might be your perfect match. He’s ready to bring his gentle presence into a loving home—maybe yours?
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment