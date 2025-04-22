Monrovia debate team earns historic win

Monrovia High’s debate team achieved its highest-ever tournament win rate—69%—at the recent Claremont McKenna College competition, tying for first place overall before tie-breakers and securing an official second place finish.
Individual honors included:
- 4th Place Team: Sophie & Mia Sketeris
- 7th Place Team: Aolani Coon, Jose Pascual & Caleb Watson
- 8th Place Team: Sinjin Linder & Cai Scheidler
- 6th Place Speaker: Mia Sketeris
- 2nd Place Novice Speaker: Sophie Sketeris
- 4th Place Novice Speaker: Cai Scheidler
