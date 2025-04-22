News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Monrovia debate team earns historic win


Monrovia High’s  debate team achieved its highest-ever tournament win rate—69%—at the recent Claremont McKenna College competition, tying for first place overall before tie-breakers and securing an official second place finish.

Individual honors included:
  • 4th Place Team: Sophie & Mia Sketeris 
  • 7th Place Team: Aolani Coon, Jose Pascual & Caleb Watson 
  • 8th Place Team: Sinjin Linder & Cai Scheidler 
  • 6th Place Speaker: Mia Sketeris 
  • 2nd Place Novice Speaker: Sophie Sketeris 
  • 4th Place Novice Speaker: Cai Scheidler
- Brad Haugaard 

