Ellie adores people but needs a slow introduction to other animals

Ellie is a 1-year-old pit bull mix with a sweet, affectionate personality. She’s playful, gentle, and she knows how to match her energy to her playmates, always keeping things fun but never too rough. Her patient, loving nature truly shines in a family environment.
While Ellie adores people, she can be a bit unsure around other animals at first. With slow introductions, she learns to feel more at ease. She’d do best in a home where she can be the center of attention or with a calm pet companion who respects her space.
Ellie enjoys her quiet moments just as much as playtime. She loves cuddling with a stuffed toy or chewing on a bully stick to relax. Her favorite treat is frozen pumpkin puree on a lick pad, which keeps her happy and mentally stimulated.
Full of personality and eager to connect, Ellie is a loving pup who thrives on human interaction. If you're looking for a cuddly, kid-friendly companion with a playful spark, Ellie could be the perfect fit for your home.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
