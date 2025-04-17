Town hall meeting tonight in Pasadena for fire victims

There will be a town hall meeting about the Eaton Fire tonight at Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena. LA Fire Justice reports it will unveil new video evidence on how last September’s Eaton Fire ignited and outline its lawsuit against Southern California Edison, plus give insurance tips for victims. Speakers include trial lawyer Mikal Watts, consumer advocate Erin Brockovich and wildfire attorney Doug Boxer. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Rose Room, 393 N. Lake Ave. Register here. The event will also be available on LA Fire Justice's YouTube channel.
- Brad Haugaard
