Long Unmarked Graves of Two Extraordinary African American Women to be Marked

Two notable African American Monrovia sisters, whose resting places lie unmarked at Monrovia's Live Oak Memorial Park, will finally be recognized and markers added to their graves.

A program highlighting the lives and legacies of Anna H. Jones and Dr. Sophia B. Jones, will be held on Saturday, May 3 beginning with a program and luncheon at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 925 S. Shamrock Ave., followed by the dedication of their grave markers at 3 p.m. at Live Oak Memorial Park. The event and luncheon are free and open to the public. Please RSVP by April 25 to (626) 664-6537 or spicerbatice@gmail.com.

These sisters, born in the 1850s, were pioneers in education and medicine, overcoming racial and gender barriers. Yet their stories are barely known here.

Anna was a visionary educator, suffragist, and civil rights leader who made lasting contributions to higher learning in the US. She broke new ground as a teacher at Ohio's Wilberforce University, where she also served as Dean of Women. Later, she became the first African American teacher in Kansas City and then the first African American principal of Douglass School, a public school for African Americans. She founded the Kansas City Colored Women’s League, was a founding member of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs, and in 1900 delivered a paper at the first Pan-African Congress in London. Eventually, she settled with her siblings at 1301 S. Shamrock Ave. in Monrovia, had a small orange ranch and continued her fight for social justice by founding the “Anna H. Jones Club,” still going strong, to help local graduates pursue a college education.

Sophia was equally determined but focused on the medical field. Denied admission because of her race to the medical school at the University of Toronto, where she earned an undergraduate degree, she pursued her dream in the U.S., in 1885 becoming the first African American woman to graduate from the University of Michigan Medical School. She became the first Black female faculty member at Spelman College in Atlanta, establishing its nursing program. She went on to teach at Wilberforce University, serve at Frederick Douglass Hospital, and publish influential work on public health. She, too, spent her final years at the family home on South Shamrock. Both operated in the highest circles of elite Black activists. Their close friend W.E.B. Du Bois, co-founder of the NAACP, marked each of their passings in his national magazine, The Crisis.

Their stories underscore perseverance, scholarship, and activism. This gathering will celebrate their achievements and reveal little-known aspects of their roles in shaping higher education and medicine. All are invited to learn more about these extraordinary women and witness the dedication of newly placed grave markers honoring them at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Sponsors: Second Baptist Church, Monrovia ChangeMakers, Monrovia Historical Society, Monrovia Historical Museum, Monrovia Historic Preservation Group, Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association, Anna H. Jones Club, Live Oak Cemetery, Randy Montgomery & Valley Monument.

- Brad Haugaard

