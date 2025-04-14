Five Below grand opening set for April 18-19

Five Below will open its newest store in Monrovia on Friday, April 18, at Huntington Oaks Shopping Center. The grand opening weekend promises fun, music, kids' activities, and prizes. On Saturday, April 19, visitors can get a free drawstring bag (while supplies last) and free hot dogs from noon to 3 p.m. (two per person, while supplies last). The store offers products for tweens and teens, with most items priced $1-$5. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
- Brad Haugaard
