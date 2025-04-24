News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Assault with cigarette; Blaze prompts neighborhood evacuation; DUI hit-run driver caught; Stolen trailer pursuit; Self-harm in parking lot; Etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 505 service events, resulting in 97 investigations.
Fire
April 16 at 6:27 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Ivy reported seeing smoke coming from a home nearby. Officers and MFD responded. While MFD worked on extinguishing the fire, officers were evacuating the surrounding homes. The fire was extinguished and no surrounding structures were damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
April 16 at 6:32 am, a victim in the area of Huntington and Mayflower reported that a vehicle hit his and drove away. The victim followed the suspect vehicle and was able to provide a location Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the driver of the suspect was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Fire
April 16 at 11:39 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Walnut reported a vehicle on fire. The fire department arrived and extinguished the flames. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
A hit-and-run traffic collision was reported in the 200 block of S. Myrtle Avenue. The reporting party stated that while at the bank the previous day, another vehicle struck her car in the parking lot. She captured a photo of the suspect vehicle; however, the license plate is unreadable. Officers are coordinating with the bank to obtain surveillance footage. This investigation is ongoing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 16 at 5:46 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported her wallet was stolen while she was shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
April 16 at 7:37 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of 100 W. Chestnut reported an unknown subject entered his unlocked vehicle and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
April 17 at 6:58 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Avenue reported suspicious subjects near a vehicle. Officers arrived and located the individuals a short distance away, making contact with them. The investigation revealed that one of the subjects was in possession of a concealed dirk or dagger. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession / Wanted – Suspect Arrested
April 17 at 9:56 p.m., while patrolling the area of Highway Esplanade and Maple an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the cyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance and a computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 18 at 2:34 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Olive Avenue observed a vehicle in violation of a code and conducted a traffic stop. Upon contacting the driver, the officer noticed signs and symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail, where they were held for a sobering period.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 18 at 3:24 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon contacted a male subject at Recreation Park after hours. During the contact, the subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 18 at 5:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a suspicious male subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 19 at 1:06 a.m., while patrolling the area of Foothill Boulevard and Mauna Loa Avenue, officers conducted a traffic stop on a driver who exhibited signs and symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail, where they were held for a sobering period.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 19 at 2:56 a.m., officers made contact with a subject behind a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto / Evading
April 19 at 4:19 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a possible vehicle theft in progress. Officers arrived and located the suspect attempting to flee with a stolen trailer attached to their vehicle. The suspect refused to stop and a short pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated shortly after for public safety. The stolen trailer was located a short distance away. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
April19 at 8:17 a.m., a dispute was reported 100 block of E. Scenic. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a son and father were involved in an altercation where the son battered the father and fled. The son was located a short distance away, hiding. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 19 at 5:38 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Lime reported a court order violation. Officers arrived and located the restrained subject at a distance that was in violation of the court order. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspects Arrested
April 19 at 6:21 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Foothill reported their vehicle stolen. Officers arrived, checked the area, and located the vehicle in Arcadia with two occupants inside. The occupants were arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 19 at 11:07 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle made contact with a subject in a park after hours. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 12:50 a.m., while patrolling the 200 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a subject who appeared to be intoxicated. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 1:41 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1400 block of Royal Oaks saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigating revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery on Officer – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 4:43 a.m., while patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a subject acting suspiciously in a vehicle. When the officers approached the subject in the vehicle, the subject threw a cigarette at one of the officers’, hitting the officer in the face. The subject was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
April 20 at 12:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Ivy regarding a runaway juvenile. The area was searched but the juvenile was not located. The juvenile was entered into the missing person system.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 20 at 8:10 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Lime reported their parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 21 at 10:30 a.m., a passerby in the 600 block of S. Myrtle requested a wellness check on a subject who drove away acting intoxicated. An officer responded and located the vehicle. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed he was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
April 21 at 12:18 p.m., restaurant owner in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower, reported that a victim was targeted by a fraudulent scheme involving an on line food delivery app. An investigation revealed an unknown subject placed multiple orders using a fraudulent account. The victim suffered a loss of approximately $2,000.
Driving Under the Influence / Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
April 21 at 12:49 p.m., a witness in the 200 block of Los Angeles reported a traffic collision where the parties involved were physically fighting. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed that one of the drivers and their passenger were both under the influence. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and the passenger was arrested for public intoxication. They were both held for a sobering period.
Embezzlement
April 21 at 4:55 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Colorado reported he lent his vehicle to a friend days prior and the friend was not returning the vehicle. The vehicle was entered as stolen.
Missing Located
April 21 at 8:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Myrtle regarding a missing subject. The subject was located shortly after.
Drug Offense
April 21 at 10:51 p.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Foothill reported a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the caller. An investigation revealed the caller was involved in an argument with his son regarding him possessing nitrous oxide. The son was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 22 at 10:31 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Olive. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and was transported to a hospital. The party found to be at fault was cited.
Mental Evaluation
April 22 at 4:09 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Central regarding a family disturbance. Officers arrived and learned that one of the parties involved was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 6:54 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported a subject drinking in public. Officers arrived and located two subjects in a parking lot with open containers. The subjects were arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
April 23 at 4:29 p.m., a resident in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle reported an unknown female subject was sleeping on her front porch, refusing to leave and began throwing items. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who was refusing to comply. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense / False Imprisonment / Vandalism
April 23 at 8:13 p.m., officers responded to a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a male subject who was harming himself. Officers arrived and located the subject suffering from wounds to his neck. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
