Farmers Market at Station Square will open earlier; City gets $94,000 a year for homelessness; CERT team will receive award

From Tuesday's City Council meeting:
~ The Saturday Farmers Market at Station Square will relaunch this Saturday, April 5, with earlier operating hours of 8 a.m. (instead of 9 a.m.) to 12 p.m., to avoid the heat of the day.
~ Monrovia will receive an annual allocation of $94,000 from Measure A, the recently approved countywide sales tax, for homeless services.
~ Monrovia's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will receive a silver award from the California Emergency Services Association Southern Chapter for its contributions to emergency preparedness.
