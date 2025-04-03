News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Farmers Market at Station Square will open earlier; City gets $94,000 a year for homelessness; CERT team will receive award


From Tuesday's City Council meeting:

~ The Saturday Farmers Market at Station Square will relaunch this Saturday, April 5, with earlier operating hours of 8 a.m. (instead of 9 a.m.) to 12 p.m., to avoid the heat of the day. 

~ Monrovia will receive an annual allocation of $94,000 from Measure A, the recently approved countywide sales tax, for homeless services.

~ Monrovia's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will receive a silver award from the California Emergency Services Association Southern Chapter for its contributions to emergency preparedness.

Meeting video here.

