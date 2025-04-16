Benefit concert planned for area fire victims

There will be a concert to benefit victims of the Altadena and Palisades fires at Lake Avenue Church (393 North Lake Avenue) in Pasadena on May 10 at 6 p.m. The Tupelo, Mississippi, based Christian organization, Eight Days of Hope, will host the event, which will feature Dove Award winner Jordan Feliz and 2024 New Artist nominee Terrian. General admission is $20 and $50 for VIP tickets, with an offering taken during the concert. All proceeds will support fire-affected families. The concert will also be shown on Eight Days of Hope’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Ticket information here.
- Brad Haugaard
