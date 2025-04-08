Calm and loving Nila looking for quiet and cozy home

Nila is a gentle, wise, and oh-so-sweet senior German Shepherd looking for a loving home to spend her golden years. This 8-year-old sweetheart may have a little grayer on her muzzle, but her heart is as full of love as ever!
Nila is all about the simple joys in life—soft beds, belly rubs, and leisurely strolls where she can sniff to her heart’s content. She’s got a calm and loving nature, always happy to be by your side, whether it’s for a lazy afternoon nap or just keeping you company while you read or watch TV.
This lovely gal is the definition of a loyal companion. She’ll listen to all your stories, greet you with a happy tail wag, and remind you daily how special senior dogs truly are. She’s looking for a quiet, cozy home where she can be spoiled with love, gentle scratches, and maybe even a few extra treats.
If you’re searching for a sweet, soulful best friend who will bring warmth and love into your life, Nila is ready to fill that spot. Could you be her perfect match?
Nila’s age makes her eligible for Pasadena Humane’s Seniors for Seniors Program. Her adoption fee is waived for any adopter over the age of 60!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
