What's new in Monrovia history

~ The 41st Historic Homes Tour will showcase vintage homes in a self-guided tour on Sunday, May 4. Hosted by the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group, Ticket details here.
~ A guided historic walking tour will take place Saturday, April 5, at 10 a.m. The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will lead a two-hour tour of Monrovia history beginning at the southeast corner of Palm and Myrtle. Cost is $5 per person. No registration, just show up.
~ The Monrovia Historical Museum is looking for volunteers. Opportunities in research, archiving, painting, crafting, woodworking, writing, editing, IT, technical support, and docenting. Open to anyone interested in contributing time or skills. For details or to volunteer, email info@monroviahistoricalmuseum.org.
~ The City has accepted the donation of the historic George H. Anderson House from the Monrovia Historical Society. Located at 215 E. Lime Avenue, the home is one of the oldest in the city. Plans include building a new foundation and installing underground plumbing. The Historical Society will remain involved in managing the home.
