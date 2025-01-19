News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Strong winds return Monday through Tuesday
More strong winds predicted starting 10 a.m. Monday for San Gabriel Valley; 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, and gusts to 60 mph near Altadena. Predicted to last until 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Details
.
Brad Haugaard
Brad
1/19/2025
