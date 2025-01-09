Clubs seek donations for fire victim relief

A boil-water order has been issued for the area, so the club is collecting:
• Bottled Water
• Blankets and Pillows
• Clothing of all sizes which can be gently used but must be clean for immediate redistribution.
The organizations will be distributing items from 1-4 p.m. on the Raymond side of Central Park, 275 N Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, next to the Green Hotel.
For information call coordinators Donald Johnson or his wife Beverly at
(626) 255-2855 (Donald) or (951) 538-8672 (Beverly). They will be in the park at noon to receive donations. You can also reach out to First Sergeant Vincent Lymon (retired) of Thank a Vet, (951) 907-6900, who will also be on site to help.
If you would like to donate water but cannot make it to Pasadena, you can have cases of water (2 case minimum) delivered from 7-Eleven through such food delivery services as Grubhub via 7-Eleven with a 2-Case Maximum. You can also order water from Amazon Fresh. New blankets or clothing can be delivered from Walmart via Instacart. Please be mindful of delivery times.
- Brad Haugaard
