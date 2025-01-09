News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Clubs seek donations for fire victim relief

Way of Life Car Club and Lady of Roses women's social club, are joining forces Friday, January 10, to aid those affected by the devastating Eaton Canyon fire that wiped out so many homes, schools, and businesses.

A boil-water order has been issued for the area, so the club is collecting:

• Bottled Water

• Blankets and Pillows

• Clothing of all sizes which can be gently used but must be clean for immediate redistribution.

The organizations will be distributing items from 1-4 p.m. on the Raymond side of Central Park, 275 N Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, next to the Green Hotel.

For information call coordinators Donald Johnson or his wife Beverly at

(626) 255-2855 (Donald) or (951) 538-8672 (Beverly). They will be in the park at noon to receive donations. You can also reach out to First Sergeant Vincent Lymon (retired) of Thank a Vet, (951) 907-6900, who will also be on site to help.

If you would like to donate water but cannot make it to Pasadena, you can have cases of water (2 case minimum) delivered from 7-Eleven through such food delivery services as Grubhub via 7-Eleven with a 2-Case Maximum. You can also order water from Amazon Fresh. New blankets or clothing can be delivered from Walmart via Instacart. Please be mindful of delivery times.

- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)