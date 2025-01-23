News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Snoozing in the street; Ex-boyfriend smashes car window; Cops lift bed to arrest suspect; etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 439 service events, resulting in 78 investigations. To see a list of crimes reported, go to http://www.crimemapping.com/map/ca/monrovia for crime mapping. For Police Department news and information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 16 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Huntington and Mayflower regarding a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway and the driver sleeping. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Stalking / Vandalism
January 16 at 9:39 p.m., a caller in the area of Mayflower and Olive reported that her ex- boyfriend broke her vehicle’s window and fled. An investigation revealed the ex-boyfriend was allegedly harassing and intimidating the caller. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 17 at 3:19 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of W. Duarte saw suspicious subjects in a vehicle outside of a closed business. After contacting them, one of the subjects was found to have multiple outstanding warrants from outside agencies. He was arrested without incident.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 17 at 7:40 p.m., while patrolling the 300 block of W. Duarte an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
January 17 at 7:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pomona and Myrtle regarding a male subject causing a disturbance in the roadway. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
January 17 at 8:43 p.m., a caller in the area of Duarte and Magnolia reported a female subject was causing a disturbance and hallucinating. Officers arrived and made contact with her. It was determined that she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
January 17 at 8:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 500 block of W. Duarte regarding two adult male subjects fighting. Upon arrival, officers learned that the altercation involved an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend. The situation escalated physically, with the ex-girlfriend striking her ex-boyfriend several times. Both the boyfriend and the ex-girlfriend were arrested and taken into custody.
Outside Assist
January 17 at 11:42 p.m., officers were alerted to a vehicle pursuit, involving the California Highway patrol and the suspect vehicle. The pursuit came to an end in the 800 block of W. Colorado where multiple occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Monrovia officers assisted and CHP detained and arrested the occupants.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 18 at 5:17 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington saw a suspicious subject loitering in front of a closed business and made contact. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for robbery out of Los Angeles. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
January 18 at 6:09 p.m., an employee from a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a theft. An investigation revealed the subject stole merchandise, left the store, and was stopped by security where the merchandise was recovered. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Bicycle Theft
January 18 at 11:37 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a bicycle theft. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
January 19 at 2:10 a.m., while patrolling the area of Mayflower and Fano an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 19 at 2:15 p.m., officers patrolling the 1400 block of S. Mountain saw a driver sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle. The officer contact with the driver to make sure they were ok. The contact lead to a DUI investigation revealing the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Tampering
January 20 at 2:46 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Highland was walking to his parked vehicle when he saw an unknown subject inside. The subject fled on foot before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Battery Warrant – Suspects Arrested
January 20 at 4:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and determined three residents were involved in an argument that turned physical. The victim desired prosecution. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
January 20 at 8:58 a.m., in the 400 block of E. Walnut, a caller said their Ford E350 van had been stolen. Surveillance footage showed it had been stolen at approximately 0330 hours that morning. It was entered as stolen.
Theft
January 20 at 10:11 a.m., in the 1600 block of S. Mountain, a male subject was seen leaving the store without paying for merchandise. He loaded it in a black BMW and took off. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 20 at 10:54 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Royal Oaks reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
January 20 at 11:38 a.m., a loss prevention officer in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft that occurred on January 14. This investigation is continuing.
Battery / Resist Delay – Suspect Arrested
January 20 at 2:53 p.m., a caller, who was not present, reported an argument between her child’s father and her grandmother in the 200 block of N. Alta Vista. During the dispute, the male threw a toy at the grandmother, and the child witnessed the incident. When officers arrived, the male fled and hid under a bed, refusing to come out. Officers lifted the bed to remove him. After investigating the incident the male subject was arrested, taken to the station, and booked. An Emergency Protective Order was offered but it was declined.
Grand Theft – Suspects Arrested
January 20 at 7:17 p.m., an employee at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the subjects as they were placing a bag inside of a vehicle and attempting to walk away. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody. The vehicle was stored for being used in the commission of a crime.
Vandalism
January 20 at 8:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of California regarding a vandalism in progress. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
January 21 at 1:37 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of S. Mountain reported spray painting in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 22 at 11:06 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Central. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 11:28 a.m., a battery was reported in a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and learned that a male subject slapped the business owner after being asked to leave. He was located a short distance away and the victim positively identified him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 22 at 1:33 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Shamrock. One of the parties involved complained of pain and received treatment.
Theft
January 22 at 3:20 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and learned that a male and female subject walked into the store with empty bags, filled the bags, and left without paying. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
January 22 at 4:18 p.m., a theft was reported in a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and learned that a male subject entered the store, filled a shopping cart with merchandise and left without paying. He was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 22 at 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Duarte and Peck. No injuries were reported.
Vandalism
January 22 at 10:28 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of 8th reported that someone vandalized his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
