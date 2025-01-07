Adorable Parker - He doesn't even shed, and respects furniture

Parker is a sweet and sensitive 2-year-old German Shepherd mix looking for his forever home. This adorable guy has been spending time with a foster family, and they have given a great report!
When Parker first met his foster family at Pasadena Humane, he was too nervous to even leave his kennel. But with their patience, kindness, and love, Parker has blossomed. What started as a weekend foster has turned into a longer stay where Parker has truly come out of his shell.
Parker is a quick learner and eager to please. He already knows commands like “sit” and “leave it” and is respectful during mealtime. He’s fantastic on a leash and enjoys a mix of walks, hikes, and trips to the dog park. His favorite activities include cuddles, belly rubs, playing with toys, and showing off his goofy zoomies.
He’s crate-trained, settles quickly when left alone, and even loves car rides. Remarkably, Parker doesn’t shed and is respectful of furniture—truly a dream companion!
If you’re looking for a loyal, loving companion who’s full of potential, Parker is your guy. Help Parker make the leap from foster to forever—he’s ready to share his paw-sitive energy with you!
Parker and all other dogs and cats at Pasadena Humane have their adoption fees discounted until January 12 during the Welcome Home adoption promo!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
