Cops arrest man who thought he’d just get a citation

Monrovia Police made a video of them arresting a guy who was not aware that Proposition 36 had changed the law. No longer can thieves get away with just getting a ticket. Facebook video here.
If you don’t have access to Facebook here’s a bit of the dialog…
Cop: Dude, laws are changing, man. Two convictions, you’re gonna be a keeper now, dude.
Suspect: Do you think I’m getting cited out?
Cop: Nope, probably not. You’re probably going to go to county, just to be honest.
S: Why’s that?
C: It’s a felony charge now. You already have a prior. … You know people used to get cited and released? That’s not happening anymore, dude. You got used to that, dude. That’s the problem, dude.
S: I’m going to county?
C: More than likely. It sucks, huh?
S: The only reason I’d like to get cited out, because, you know, the mayor’s inside program. If I miss any [more?] they’re going to kick me out of my hotel room.
C: That was your decision, man. You should have thought about that twice.
- Brad Haugaard
