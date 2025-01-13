News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Electricity restored but may be switched off tomorrow if winds require it; leaf blowers banned, etc.

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that ...

  • The Eaton Fire has burned 14,117 acres and is 33% contained.
  • All electricity has been restored throughout the community, and cleanup is underway.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 14, may have winds from the northeast from 15 to 30 mph, resulting in increased fire danger. City crews are ready to respond.
  • Southern California Edison may switch off power due to winds. Be prepared.
  • LA Department of Public Health  is prohibiting the use of power air blowers, including leaf blowers, until further notice. They push ash into the air, worsening air quality.
  • The city is no longer accepting food and other donations.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)