Electricity restored but may be switched off tomorrow if winds require it; leaf blowers banned, etc.

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that ...
- The Eaton Fire has burned 14,117 acres and is 33% contained.
- All electricity has been restored throughout the community, and cleanup is underway.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14, may have winds from the northeast from 15 to 30 mph, resulting in increased fire danger. City crews are ready to respond.
- Southern California Edison may switch off power due to winds. Be prepared.
- LA Department of Public Health is prohibiting the use of power air blowers, including leaf blowers, until further notice. They push ash into the air, worsening air quality.
- The city is no longer accepting food and other donations.
Brad Haugaard
