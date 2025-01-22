Online workshop on recovering from Eaton fire

To support those who have been affected by the Eaton Fire, Sierra Madre’s Cancer Support Community will host a free online workshop for the general public on, “Recovering and Reconnecting – Processing the Aftermath of the Eaton Fire.” The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom and will be led by Jay Wagener, a licensed clinical psychologist with more than 40 years of experience and a board member of the Cancer Support Community. Attendees will explore ways to process grief, navigate survivor’s guilt, and build resilience. Register here.
- Brad Haugaard
