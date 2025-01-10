Eaton Fire held at Santa Anita Canyon; emergency communications; clean-up details

From City Manager Dylan Feik's latest update:
"The Eaton Fire continues to be held at the Santa Anita Canyon and with good weather ahead, our focus increases towards electricity restoration. Many residents had power restored yesterday and early this morning, and restoration will continue."
He adds, "There is widespread coverage about problems with emergency communication tools used by agencies including Southern California Edison, Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, and others. We apologize for the confusion this has caused. Should we need to communicate changes to the status of the emergency, we will continue to use this City Manager's Update. And if we need to evacuate Monrovians at any point, the city will use every communication tool we have AND will send every city vehicle into evacuation areas and with lights, sirens and bullhorns."
Also ...
Feik said that while the city appreciates donations of food and supplies, the city is no longer accepting them. For information on how to help contact the Red Cross at 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
The city is cleaning up debris now. Street sweeping will continue as usual and parking restrictions will be enforced beginning Monday, Jan. 13.
For residents cleaning their own yards:
- Fill your green bins as much as possible.
- Place larger logs, limbs or items in a neat pile in the parkway adjacent to your home.
- Place leaves in lawn bags and beginning on Monday, Jan. 13, city crews will pick them up and haul them off for you.
Monrovia Public Library and the Community Center will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday. City Hall, Public Works Yard, Fire Administration will remain closed today.
Athens Trash will be servicing those in the Evacuation Warning areas of Monrovia today (Friday, Jan. 10) and tomorrow (Saturday, Jan. 11). Leave trash bins out today or at the latest, Saturday morning.
- Brad Haugaard
