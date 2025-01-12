Donation Locations in Monrovia

There are at least two locations in Monrovia where people can donate supplies for the relief of fire victims.
Calvary Chapel Monrovia, at the corner of Myrtle and Cherry, is accepting food, water, drinks, and especially medical supplies for burns, such as gauze, bandages, Neosporin, and so forth, and also the things you see in the pictures above taken at the church’s warehouse.
Foothill Unity Center (790 W Chestnut) will be starting again Monday accepting food, clothing, blankets, pillows, sweets for little ones, and other essentials to support families and individuals hurt by the fire. Go to foothillunity.org to donate money.
- Brad Haugaard
