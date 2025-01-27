News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

City Council goal setting meeting today

The Monrovia City Council will hold a special goal-setting meeting at 10 a.m. today at the Doubletree Hotel. They will also evaluate the performance of the city manager in closed session. Details.

- Brad Haugaard 
