Altadena vendors at Street Fair tonight; State of City event Feb. 11; Job fair Feb. 5; etc.

~ Tonight's Street Fair will feature six vendors from Altadena alongside regular vendors. There will also be a donation drive for fire victims. Items accepted are gift cards, new bedding, clothing, non-perishable food, bottled water, Gatorade, and Liquid IV (electrolyte drink mix).
~ The State of the City event will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, at LOOK Cinemas. Topics include the Eaton Fire, community support, a recap of 2024, and plans for 2025.
~ Most city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
~ There will be lane closures on East Huntington Jan. 21 to Feb. 21 between California and Shamrock. Closures will affect one lane per direction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the completion of the pedestrian bridge public art project.
~ A Community Job Fair with more than 30 employers will take place at Monrovia Community Adult School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free lunch for applicants of at least three jobs. Register here.
