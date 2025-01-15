Helps for those displaced by recent fires

Here are some helps for those who have been displaced by the Eaton Fire.
~ MODA at Monrovia Station, at 228 W. Pomona Ave., is offering temporary rentals for those displaced by recent fires at reduced rates (from low of $2,438 for a 1-bedroom to $3,076 for 2-bedroom. Reduced rates are in place for two weeks starting Jan. 15. Lease terms can be as short as three months. Three- to six-month leases include one week free; six months or more include two weeks free. Discounted rental furniture is available through Cort Furniture.
~ Alexan Marmont, at 1625 S. Magnolia Ave., is expediting application approval and move-in for fire-displaced residents. Furniture packages are available from a partnering vendor. For details, call 626-275-8560.
~ Arcadia Association of Realtors is offering a free real estate and housing help center for displaced residents is at 601 S. First Ave. in Arvadia. Walk-in hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Visitors receive rental listings, lease applications and can ask volunteers questions. No appointments needed. Call 626-446-2115 for more information.
~ Renters and homeowners who applied for disaster assistance may qualify for hotel or motel stays paid by FEMA while arranging interim housing. Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov (Spanish at /es), call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA app.
~ Raising prices more than 10 percent during or after a declared disaster is illegal price gouging. A state of emergency has been declared for LA County.
~ Beware of fake job solicitations on social media, impersonators posing as government workers, unsolicited calls or texts requesting donations or personal data, in-person scams offering "free help," and anyone demanding payment via gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency. Confirm identities, use official contacts and verify charities through reputable platforms before donating.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment