Care Camp for children and youth affected by Eaton Fire

LA County will host a free Care Camp for families affected by the Eaton Fire. The program, held Monday through Friday until January 31, includes music, arts and crafts, sports, and field trips to the LA County Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits, Dodger Stadium, and more. Breakfast, snacks, and lunch will be provided daily; teens will also get supper. Youth camps - Ages 5-12: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Teen camps - Ages 13-17: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration required, here
- Brad Haugaard
