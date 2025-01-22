Foothill Unity Center Seeks Donations to Help Fire Victims

Support Families in Need by Donating at Our Monrovia or Pasadena Locations
Foothill Unity Center is urgently calling on the community to help support families and individuals in need, including those affected by the recent Eaton Canyon Fire. Donations of essential items can be dropped off at our Monrovia or Pasadena locations to provide relief to those experiencing hardship.
The devastating fire has left 6,858 families displaced and in need of immediate assistance. Coupled with the rising demand for support services, the community’s generosity is more critical than ever. Items urgently needed include new backpacks, new pillows, new blankets, menstrual products, pet food, baby diapers, adult diapers, new clothing, new shoes, and gift cards.
Monetary donations are also welcomed and can be made online at www.FoothillUnity.org/Donate.
Donations can be dropped off at:
Monrovia Location:
790 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016
Pasadena Location:
191 N. Oak Ave., Pasadena, CA 91107
Donation drop-off hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–3:30 PM
Source: Unity Center press release
- Brad Haugaard
