Spanish dual-immersion to consolidate to Monroe Elementary; sixth graders to remain at elementary schools

According to a report from Monrovia Assistant Superintendent, Geoff Zamarripa, in the 2025-26 school year, sixth grade students will remain at their elementary schools and Spanish dual immersion classes will be consolidated to Monroe Elementary, while non-dual immersion students at Monroe will move to Wild Rose. If parents of dual immersion students at Wild Rose want to keep their children there, they will have to withdraw them from the dual immersion program. The changes are designed to address the lack of money due to declining enrollment.
