A Moment in Monrovia History: Pacific Electric Car at Olive and Myrtle about 1905

Looking north on Myrtle from Olive around 1905 with a group of men standing by Pacific Electric Car 258. Black hat and long black coat: E.J. (Lucky) Baldwin 4th from right in group next to car. In group to the right: Bare-headed: Thomas Neville whose drugstore is on the right of the picture. Man on the left is Ben Overturff. Second from right is the motorman. An arc light hangs over the intersection, which was replaced by the first light standards in 1909. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
