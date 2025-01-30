News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Fake celebrity scams victim; Cold woman starts fire; Drunk driver hits fire hydrant; Etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 443 service events, resulting in 84 investigations.
Theft
January 23 at 4:39 p.m., a victim in a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported her wallet stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 23 at 11:03 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Foothill and Shamrock saw a vehicle commit a violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 24 at 8:04 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Central and California. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
January 25 at 11:02 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Magnolia reported an unknown male subject in the backyard. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
January 25 at 12:50 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of S. Madison reported a female subject experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers arrived and learned that the subject took multiple pills to harm herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 25 at 9:09 p.m., officers responded to a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a subject trespassing. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 25 at 10:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported in a restaurant in the 400 block of S. Myrtle where two individuals were refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects who were found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
January 25 at 11:25 p.m., while patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington an officer saw a vehicle commit a code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver was found to be in possession of an illegal baton. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of N. Shamrock regarding a suspicious vehicle. A female driver had driven up the driveway of the residence and struck a parked vehicle. Upon contact, officers observed signs of intoxication. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI and housed for a sobering period.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 1:42 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that a shoplifter pushed past an employee while attempting to exit the store. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
January 27 at 10:13 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject vandalized property and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Scam / Fraud
January 27 at 11:55 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported that she was scammed out of money by someone claiming to be a celebrity. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 27 at 11:54 a.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported his parked vehicle was broken into. Officers arrived and determined the victim had stopped at the bank, left the money in the vehicle, and walked into a store. The money was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
January 27 at 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of N. Primrose regarding an unknown subject who continuously trespasses onto properties. Officer arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject inside the store, after hours and concealing items. The subject was detained by employees. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
January 28 at 2:55 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported her parked vehicle was vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
January 28 at 3:08 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on January 24. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
January 28 at 5:42 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that a check she mailed was tampered with and cashed at a different amount. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 6:31 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in a parking lot in the 200 block of E. Foothill. One party backed into another and refused to exchange information. When officers contacted the uncooperative party, he displayed objective signs and symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 28 at 7:47 p.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the area of Evergreen and Mayflower. Both parties complained of pain and both were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence / Warrant Arrest / Resist Delay - Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 8:22 p.m., a caller in 100 block of E. Central reported a single vehicle collided with a fire hydrant and light poll. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. He became uncooperative and officers were unable to conduct a DUI investigation. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Illegal Fire – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding a female subject who started a fire. When officers arrived, they saw a female subject standing over a burning pot. She told officers she started the fire to keep warm. She was arrested, cited and released out in the field.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 29 at 6:51 a.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision with a fire hydrant was reported in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. No injuries were reported.
Petty Theft / Drug paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 7:11 p.m. a resident in the 500 block of Falling Leaf reported the theft of property from her front porch. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away who was in possession of the stolen items. The resident refused prosecution. The subject was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Posted by Brad at 1/30/2025
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment