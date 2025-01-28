A Moment in Monrovia History: Redeveloping Myrtle Avenue in 1978
Myrtle Avenue was closed to traffic for five months in 1978 as the old downtown was redeveloped into the Old Town shopping, dining and entertainment district.
From the Dick Singer collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
It's timely to keep redevelopments of the past on our minds as our neighbors face enormous decisions on whether to leave or try to rebuild communities lost in the latest fires.ReplyDelete