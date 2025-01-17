City to consider buying historic Cypress Avenue house for $1.53 million, but not sure what to do with it yet

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will, among other things, consider ...
~ Purchasing the house at 222 E. Cypress Avenue for $1.53 million. The two-story property, in poor condition, is on a 32,514 square foot lot and was built in 1892. The city is concerned that another buyer might "consider development opportunities inconsistent with goals established by the City." The staff report says, "Future uses of the property have not been determined." Details.
~ Appropriating all of its Community Development Block Grant money from the federal government to residential rehabilitation. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
Do it!! We need to preserve our beautiful Monrovia heritage!ReplyDelete
No no no.ReplyDelete
City is then going to spend several million fixing it up.
Besides doesn’t city give big tax breaks to people who buy/maintain historic homes?
Why did the city allow the Burr house property to be subdivided if they really cared about historic preservation--such a shame!ReplyDelete