Produce in the Park Saturday, Feb. 1

Produce in the Park will hold its first-Saturday-of-the-month produce exchange at Library Park on Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m. near the corner of Myrtle and Lime in Library Park.
"At this event we share produce, food, seeds, stories and a smile with family, friends, neighbors, everyone. Come regardless of whether you have produce or food to share as part of our purpose is to ensure that the food we grow is used. Share what you have and take what you need. Neighbor helping neighbor, friend helping friend. This is a FREE event. There is no cost for any produce or food."
