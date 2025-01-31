Monrovia's concerns about EPA's parking Eaton Fire waste in Azusa - Communication, transportation, groundwater

Location of Lario Staging Area.
Monrovia is concerned that the Environmental Protection Agency did not inform or consult local cities on its plans to park the waste from the Altadena cleanup at the federal Lario Staging Area in Azusa. In addition to the lack of communication, the cities are concerned about groundwater and soil contamination as the site borders an aquifer that serves more than 1 million people. They were also concerned that waste trucks were told to use Huntington Drive, though that has since shifted to the 210 freeway.
- Brad Haugaard
Fill the trucks in Altadena and take it out to the desert. Why is there a need to contaminate everyone?ReplyDelete
I’m in total agreement with you!!!Delete