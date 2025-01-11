Evacuation warnings lifted, Power almost fully restored, but gusty winds expected

Where the fire stopped. The right side of the canyon is Monrovia. It was barely touched.
City managers report on the fire for Jan. 11.
Good afternoon, Monrovians,
As of 3:00 p.m. today, January 11, all Evacuation Warnings have been lifted. The Evacuation Order has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning for those residing in the Hillside Wilderness Preserve. Welcome home everyone.
Also great news...Edison is finalizing repairs to all power outages in Monrovia after nearly five days of outages.
However, the Eaton Fire remains active elsewhere in the community. Thus far it has burned 14,117 acres and is currently 15% contained with a portion of the increased containment along our Santa Anita Canyon. Yesterday, Fire Chief Jeremy Sanchez and I toured the Santa Anita Canyon burn area and were greeted by a strike team (5 engines) out of San Diego and many other smaller emergency vehicles who have all been keeping watch on the eastern edge of the fire. There were no visible flames or some in the area despite a light breeze, and there are none today.
While the fire did manage to cross the service road and reach Monrovia city limits, as you can see from the photos below, the Eaton Fire reached the Bobcat Fire burn area where there was already little vegetation to burn.
The weather forecast does include gusty northwest winds tonight through tomorrow, with gusts up to 30 mph with the possibility of another Santa Ana wind event this upcoming Tuesday, January 14. So teams won't be demobilizing anytime soon and the City remains ready to respond to any change in the incident.
- Brad Haugaard
