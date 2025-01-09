Fire Still stalled in Santa Anita Canyon, other updates

Red tint shows burn area.
City Manager Dylan Feik reports that the Eaton fire did not progress much at all last night due to favorable weather, wind and nighttime firefighting.
Feik said there is now a small area where the fire is moving up Santa Anita Canyon on the Monrovia side but there were several firefighters keeping the fire in the canyon.
Also, he said that:
- Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.
- the President and Governor have declared a state of emergency, which frees funds for firefighting and recovery.
- Hopefully power (still spotty) will be full restored soon.
- The Community Center will be open 7 a.m to 9 p.m. and will have snacks, water, and areas to charge phones.
- No street sweeping for now, and while City Hall is closed the city will not assess late fees or payment penalties.
- Monrovians don’t need to boil water. It’s safe as is.
- Brad Haugaard
