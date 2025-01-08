Fire ‘backing’ toward Monrovia, power outages may last a while, shelter for pets, etc.

The latest fire update from city manager, Dylan Feik.
Good morning Monrovians,
We are trying to provide as much current information and updates as we can. City crews are working closely with area authorities and will continue doing our best to communicate updates related to the Eaton Fire, areawide power outages and various challenges we are experiencing.
Currently, the Eaton Fire is now at 10,600 acres with 0% containment. The fire is driven by wind with heavy impacts to the communities of Altadena and Pasadena. The fire is pushing mostly towards cities west of Monrovia including Altadena, Pasadena, La Crescenta and Glendale, but is also backing towards Santa Anita Canyon and the Bobcat Fire burn scar on the east.
With the possibility of the fire crossing Santa Anita Canyon and impacting the west portion of Monrovia, Evacuation Orders have been issued for the portions of Monrovia north of Hillcrest and west of Myrtle (previously Primrose but now includes Myrtle), and including all of Gold Hills. Currently there is a Evacuation Warning north of Hillcrest, east of Myrtle and Norumbega Drive north of Greystone.
Local shelter arrangements have been set up at the Arcadia Community Center, Pasadena Civic Center and a few other locations in LA County found here under "Human Shelters." There is also a small animal shelter at the Pasadena Humane Society facility. Continue to read the link above for updates and additional information on evacuation centers and resources.
Along with the 700 firefighters currently combatting the Eaton Fire, all available Monrovia firefighters have been recalled and are currently staffing five engines in preparation for any impacts to our community. Additionally, police officers, public works crews, park naturalists and a huge number of City employees are working hard to help us all through this emergency. Be sure to thank them when you see them.
Last night, crews responded to multiple calls for residential structure fires, downed power lines, fallen trees and blockages to public rights of way. We are working alongside Southern California Edison to restore power to the city however, there is no estimate for power restoration at this time. It would be best to plan ahead for extended outages and as a reminder, please do not call 9-1-1 to ask for updates to power outages. We need these lines clear for reporting of actual downed power lines, current emergencies, etc.
Finally, thank you to all the many community members, businesses and folks who have stopped by to offer support, feed our first responders and show your support. On behalf of all City employees, we love our community very much and will be there thru the entire incident.
Take care and keep safe!
Dylan
